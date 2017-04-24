Baguio to host 2017 Advertising Summit

THE COUNTRY'S undisputed Summer Capital will host this year's Advertising Summit which is tentatively scheduled on September 13-16, 2017 at the CAP Convention Center inside Camp John Hay and at the Baguio Country Club. City Administrator Carlos Canilao met with officials of the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines led by Venus Navalta and discussed the obligations of both parties to ensure the successful conduct of the event incorporated as one of the major activities of the month-long celebration of the city's Charter anniversary.

