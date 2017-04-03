At least 10 dead after explosion in subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, local media reports
A blast has occurred on a subway line in Russia's second city of St. Petersburg killing 10 people according to preliminary reports from news agencies Interfax and TASS. The cause of the blast was unclear but state television showed first responders arriving on the platform and treating apparent victims.
