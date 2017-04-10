Advertising's Biggest Threat Isn't Digital Disruption
Silicon Valley likes to take credit for most business disruption, particularly in the media sector. But for advertising giants like WPP and Omnicom, the immediate worry isn't Google and Facebook but the lean, acquisitive operating model pursued by consumer goods companies like Kraft Heinz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classic Loan
|17 hr
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC