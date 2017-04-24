Advertising Titan Carol Williams Offers Solid Career Advice
Carol Williams, visionary advertising executive, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Fame on April 25, 2017. Today, advertising titan Carol H. Williams will be inducted into the American Advertising Hall of Fame, making history as the first black female executive and creative to be given this top honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.
