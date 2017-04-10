Advertising market grows to record size, dominated by top 10 firms
South Korea's advertising market reached 14.7 trillion won last year, with more than 70 percent of it dominated by the top three firms, an industry study showed Monday. Last year's market size is 8.1 percentage points bigger than the previous year's 13.7 trillion won, according to the Korea Federation of Advertising Associations .
