Zoo sues advertising agency for using raccoon in 'erotic' video
A petting zoo in Russia claims to be suing an advertising agency that used their raccoon Thomas to film an "erotic" television advert. They've since said in an Instagram post that they weren't warned about the nature of the video, which featured a semi-naked model holding Thomas while sitting on a hotel bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC