Zoo sues advertising agency for using...

Zoo sues advertising agency for using raccoon in 'erotic' video

Read more: Mashable

A petting zoo in Russia claims to be suing an advertising agency that used their raccoon Thomas to film an "erotic" television advert. They've since said in an Instagram post that they weren't warned about the nature of the video, which featured a semi-naked model holding Thomas while sitting on a hotel bed.

