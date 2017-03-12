Windows 10 Isn't an Operating System, It's an Advertising Platform

BetaNews has gone on a rant about how Microsoft has crossed the line with ads in its operating system, calling their practices "disgustingly sneaky" and how their "suggestions" do not help users but merely push them toward more of the company's products. I guess I must live in bizarro world, since I have never seen any of these advertisements, or at least not enough to get hot and bothered.

