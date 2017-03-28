Wait, there's no rules protecting my online privacy? Did consumers take a hit with Congress' repeal of the FCC's broadband privacy protections? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nKa1Fb Congress voted to repeal the Federal Communications Commission's broadband privacy rules on Tuesday and President Trump will likely sign the regulations off the books later this week. Republicans tout their 215-205 vote in the House -- and last week's Senate voted of 50-48 -- to overturn the rules under the Congressional Review Act as doing a favor for consumers.

