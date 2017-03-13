Urban Airship Expands to Web Push Notifications, Enabling Marketers...

Mobile growth company Urban Airship today unveiled its new web push notification solution-Urban Airship Web Notify-to help marketers engage new website visitors and boost connections with returning visitors with personalized, real-time messaging. Web Notify uses the same scalable platform, APIs, powerful segmentation and sophisticated real-time marketing automation engine as Urban Airship's mobile app engagement solution, which have been proven to increase notification response rates 4X and user retention by 3X.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.