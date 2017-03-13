Urban Airship Expands to Web Push Notifications, Enabling Marketers...

Urban Airship Expands to Web Push Not...

Mobile growth company Urban Airship today unveiled its new web push notification solution-Urban Airship Web Notify-to help marketers engage new website visitors and boost connections with returning visitors with personalized, real-time messaging. Web Notify uses the same scalable platform, APIs, powerful segmentation and sophisticated real-time marketing automation engine as Urban Airship's mobile app engagement solution, which have been proven to increase notification response rates 4X and user retention by 3X.

