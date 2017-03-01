UPDATE 1-WPP sees tougher 2017 after ...

UPDATE 1-WPP sees tougher 2017 after hitting 2016 net sales target

16 hrs ago

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth. The group, run by the high-profile businessman Martin Sorrell, reported 2016 like-for-like net sales up 3.1 percent but said its key sales measure was up just 1.2 percent in January.

