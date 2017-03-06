UK advertising industry body unveils ...

UK advertising industry body unveils Adland's 47 'game changers' of the last century - the list is 100% white and includes 6 women UK advertising agency trade body the IPA is celebrating its centenary with a "Festival of British Advertising," which also includes the a homage to the British ad industry's "game changers" from the last 100 years. In a press release, the IPA says it assembled a panel of industry experts to draw up a long list of candidates.

