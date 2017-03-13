Twitter's U.S. mobile advertising rev...

Twitter's U.S. mobile advertising revenue is expected to decline for the first time, says eMarketer

11 hrs ago Read more: Re/code

More U.S. marketers are spending money on mobile advertising, but Twitter's share of the profits is expected to decline, according to a new study released on Tuesday by eMarketer. The research firm projects that Twitter's share of the U.S. mobile advertising industry will drop from 2.6 percent in 2016 to 2.0 percent this year.

