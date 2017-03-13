TVNZ must 'fundamentally' lower costs...

TVNZ must 'fundamentally' lower costs says CEO Kevin Kenrick

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Redundancies are expected at Television New Zealand which is undergoing a major restructure as it seeks to adjust to a shrinking advertising market. Chief executive Kevin Kenrick said the state-owned broadcaster would be "looking at all parts of the business" over the next three to six months.

