TVNZ must 'fundamentally' lower costs says CEO Kevin Kenrick
Redundancies are expected at Television New Zealand which is undergoing a major restructure as it seeks to adjust to a shrinking advertising market. Chief executive Kevin Kenrick said the state-owned broadcaster would be "looking at all parts of the business" over the next three to six months.
