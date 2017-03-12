Tourism promotion employees file complaint vs COO Cesar Montano

A formal complaint was filed by the employees of the Tourism Promotions Board against its Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano, listing at least 30 "irregularities" which he and his team have allegedly committed. "This is to formalize the concerns and complaints of the employees of the Tourism Promotions Board against its Chief Operating Officer Cesar D. Montano on the following irregularities committed by him and his team in the performance of his duty," the letter signed by the "Concerned employees of TPB" and was submitted to the Presidential Action Center .

