The real motivations behind the growing YouTube advertiser...
More than 250 brands have reportedly pulled their spend from Google's services after a newspaper investigation found their ads appearing next to extremist content on YouTube. Business Insider spoke to more than a dozen ad executives who suggested the boycott smacks of "opportunism" and a chance to gleefully bash the biggest player in the online ad industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC