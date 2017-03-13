The Guardian has pulled all advertising from Google in protest after...
The Guardian has pulled all its online advertising spend from Google's services after it found some ads for its membership scheme appeared next to extremist content, the newspaper reported. An ad agency acting on behalf of The Guardian ran a programmatic ad campaign using Google's Adx ad exchange.
