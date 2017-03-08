The Digital Advertising War Will Be F...

The Digital Advertising War Will Be Fought On These Two Fronts

15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We don't follow WPP plc because we think advertising consultants are a big growth industry, or because we think the shares are significantly undervalued, or because we think Sir Martin Sorrell is underpaid . We follow the company and its comments because the firm accounts for a sizable portion of digital advertising spend.

