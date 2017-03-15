The $100 billion interview: Blackstonea s top US real estate exec on the one that got away
Over the past decade, it has devoured assets ranging from Sam Zell's Equity Office portfolio to the 11,000-plus-unit Stuyvesant Town. "If I think [of] one building, it would be One Worldwide Plaza in New York, which traded in 2009 for a very cheap price," Nadeem Meghji, the head of real estate Americas for Blackstone Group, said at a Real Estate Board of New York luncheon Wednesday afternoon.
