Steve Mills returns to Wichita to open advertising agency

After a long career in radio, including the formerly named Clear Channel Radio in Wichita, Steve Mills has returned here to open an advertising agency. "I want to provide the best possible options for clients to reach brand consumers, and I don't believe that all of those options are currently available here in this area," Mills says.

