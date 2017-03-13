State law forbids employers from firi...

State law forbids employers from firing workers for failing to get to work due to road closings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

While this week's record-setting snowstorm forced several companies to close on Tuesday, some businesses stayed open - including a small advertising agency on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Some employees for the agency were concerned that if they did not come to work in the weather conditions, they could lose their jobs, according to three sources who asked not to be identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC