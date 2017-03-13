State law forbids employers from firing workers for failing to get to work due to road closings
While this week's record-setting snowstorm forced several companies to close on Tuesday, some businesses stayed open - including a small advertising agency on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Some employees for the agency were concerned that if they did not come to work in the weather conditions, they could lose their jobs, according to three sources who asked not to be identified.
