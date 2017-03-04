Snapchat firm share price soars on debut

It priced 200 million shares at 17, above the high end of its estimated range and the largest US -listed IPO since Facebook came public in 2012 and Alibaba in September 2014. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, saw its stock open at $24 a share in its public market debut Thursday, valuing it at about $33 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.