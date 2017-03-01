Snap advertisers worry about measurement even as they 'lean in'

As Snap Inc looks to gobble up a larger share of the $82 billion digital U.S. ad market, the owner of the ephemeral messaging app popular with millennials could find itself facing more demands from advertisers for reliable metrics. Snap, like many in the industry, does not have its ad metrics audited by a third party, a step that could help woo media buyers and advertisers and in turn boost revenue for the Snapchat owner, which is aiming to raise more than $3 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday.

