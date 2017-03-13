S. Korea's online advertising market ...

S. Korea's online advertising market gr...

Korea Herald

South Korea's digital advertising generated revenue of 3.7 trillion won in 2016, marking a 15 percent on-year increase despite the sluggish ad industry, said the Korea Onlinead Association on Tuesday. "Through consumer-oriented digital ads based on data analysis, the online advertisement market has recovered from its stagnant growth since 2012," said a spokesperson for KOA.

