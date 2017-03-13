S. Korea's online advertising market gr...
South Korea's digital advertising generated revenue of 3.7 trillion won in 2016, marking a 15 percent on-year increase despite the sluggish ad industry, said the Korea Onlinead Association on Tuesday. "Through consumer-oriented digital ads based on data analysis, the online advertisement market has recovered from its stagnant growth since 2012," said a spokesperson for KOA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|11 hr
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|16 hr
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC