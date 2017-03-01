Rape Crisis Center drops ad agency over controversial Trump line: Mark Naymik

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center said Friday that it has severed ties with its advertising agency after the agency produced a promotion unrelated to the center that used Donald Trump's infamous line about grabbing women. "We are extremely disappointed at the lack of judgment that flourish has shown in this matter, and we hope this is a learning moment for flourish," the center's President and CEO Sondra Miller said in an email.

