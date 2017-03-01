Rape Crisis Center drops ad agency ov...

Rape Crisis Center drops ad agency over controversial Trump line: Mark Naymik

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center said Friday that it has severed ties with its advertising agency after the agency produced a promotion unrelated to the center that used Donald Trump's infamous line about grabbing women. "We are extremely disappointed at the lack of judgment that flourish has shown in this matter, and we hope this is a learning moment for flourish," the center's President and CEO Sondra Miller said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb '17 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC