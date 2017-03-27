Paris voted to ban 'sexist and discriminatory' outdoor ads

The Council of Paris - the assembly responsible for governing the city - voted on Tuesday for a new contract for outdoor advertising in the French capital, which includes a ban on any "sexist and discriminatory" ads appearing across the city. The new contract, effective November 20, 2017, calls on the outdoor advertising company JCDecaux - which won the contract - not to distribute any ads including: Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a press release : "After London and Geneva, which already put in place similar measures, Paris is showing the way by taking all possible actions to prevent the distribution and promotion of images degrading to certain categories of citizens."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.