Online advertising and the return of the Wanamaker problem
And so the advertisers' money, diverted from print and TV, cascaded into the coffers of Google and co. In 2012, Procter & Gamble announced that it would make $1bn in savings by targeting consumers through digital and social media. It has got to the point where, according to last week's Financial Times, 2017 will be the year when advertisers spend more online than they do on TV.
