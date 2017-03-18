Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Petmed Express Inc
Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Petmed Express in a report issued on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now expects that the firm will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.
