New cars are taking longer to sell than they have since 2009

14 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

New vehicles in March were sitting on the dealer's lot for about 70 days, the longest amount of time for any month since July 2009, according to research firms J.D. Power and Associates and LMC Automotive. During previous months, new cars hovered in the lot around 65 days, said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive.

