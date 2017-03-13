Nasdaq provides blockchain tech to ne...

Nasdaq provides blockchain tech to new advertising exchange

Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world. The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015.

