Naked strippers hired at barber's in ...

Naked strippers hired at barber's in saucy bid to attract...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The girls are actually exotic dancers from the nearby Zebra strip club who had agreed to pose for the photographs for an online advertising campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb '17 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC