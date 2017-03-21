Mumbai Crime: Two bookies spike woman...

Mumbai Crime: Two bookies spike woman's b'day cake, rape her and flee

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Cops trace men to Ahmedabad and find that the accused have a history of luring young girls by promising them job offers and then raping them Two big-time bookies are on the run after raping a 24-year-old aspiring photographer with a spiked cake at a birthday party in February. The accused, who have been identified by the Mira Road police as Darshan Trivedi and another man, known just by what is seemingly an alias - Dadhi - had told the girl they'll introduce her to advertising industry bigwigs if she came to the party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hacking: Pro hackers are at your disposal. 1 hr olsenwill465 2
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... 1 hr olsenwill465 2
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA 1 hr olsenwill465 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC