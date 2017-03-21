Mumbai Crime: Two bookies spike woman's b'day cake, rape her and flee
Cops trace men to Ahmedabad and find that the accused have a history of luring young girls by promising them job offers and then raping them Two big-time bookies are on the run after raping a 24-year-old aspiring photographer with a spiked cake at a birthday party in February. The accused, who have been identified by the Mira Road police as Darshan Trivedi and another man, known just by what is seemingly an alias - Dadhi - had told the girl they'll introduce her to advertising industry bigwigs if she came to the party.
