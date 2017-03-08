Minneapolis advertising agency Carmic...

Minneapolis advertising agency Carmichael Lynch names new CEO

Read more: Star Tribune

Marcus Fischer, the firm's current president, will be the fourth executive to hold the title in the firm's 55-year-history. Current chief executive Mike Lescarbeau will become Carmichael Lynch's executive chairman and continue to promote the firm as spokesperson and marketer.

