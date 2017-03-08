Minneapolis advertising agency Carmichael Lynch names new CEO
Marcus Fischer, the firm's current president, will be the fourth executive to hold the title in the firm's 55-year-history. Current chief executive Mike Lescarbeau will become Carmichael Lynch's executive chairman and continue to promote the firm as spokesperson and marketer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC