Microsoft Hit with $5 Million Class Action Suit on Windows 10 Installs
A class action lawsuit filed in Illinois last week alleges that Microsoft did not do enough to ensure that its Windows 10 operating system wouldn't cause problems for users who downloaded it. The suit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, names three plaintiffs and seeks more than $5 million in damages.
