Memoir Deal With Obamas - Makes Sense...

Memoir Deal With Obamas - Makes Sense for Both Sides' Says Bertelsmann Chief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Having signed up Barack and Michelle Obama on a two-book deal, German publisher Bertelsmann is finding U.S. politics to be good business BERLIN-Before Barack and Michelle Obama's attention-grabbing two-book deal was finalized earlier this year, it had to be approved in a provincial German town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go to this website Sun Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC