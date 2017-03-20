M&S pulls online ads from Google over extremist content fears
Marks and Spencer has become the latest firm to pull its online advertising from Google's platforms over fears it is appearing next to extremist content. It follows a UK government decision to remove its adverts from YouTube - which is owned by Google - after it emerged they had appeared alongside content from supporters of extremist groups.
