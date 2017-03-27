London's transport body TfL is looking at how it can 'encourage more...

London's transport body TfL is lookin...

London's transport body TfL is looking at ways it can encourage brands to feature more diverse groups of people in the ads they place on the trains, tubes, buses, and stations across its network. The idea was discussed in February at the first meeting of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's advertising steering group, which was set up last year to monitor TfL's approach to advertising .

