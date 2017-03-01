Law firm of de Blasio corruption probe lawyers sees income boost
The same year Mayor de Blasio hired Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel to represent him in corruption probes, the law firm's lobbying unit suddenly started raking in bigger bucks. By the end of 2016, Kramer Levin reported receiving more than $3 million in revenue from its activities lobbying the city.
