Latin American scandal nearing in Colombia's Santos
Bogota, Colombia a A corruption scandal that has spread across Latin America is inching closer to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos amid new evidence that suggests a Brazilian construction company paid $1 million for an opinion poll carried out during his re-election campaign. Chief Prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez said Monday his office had verified that Odebrecht signed a contract with a Panamanian-registered company linked to a local advertising agency hired by Santos' 2014 campaign.
