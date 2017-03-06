Latin American scandal nearing in Col...

Latin American scandal nearing in Colombia's Santos

Bogota, Colombia a A corruption scandal that has spread across Latin America is inching closer to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos amid new evidence that suggests a Brazilian construction company paid $1 million for an opinion poll carried out during his re-election campaign. Chief Prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez said Monday his office had verified that Odebrecht signed a contract with a Panamanian-registered company linked to a local advertising agency hired by Santos' 2014 campaign.

