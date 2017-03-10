Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Director Sells $304,800.00 in Stock
Lamar Advertising Company Director John Maxwell Hamilton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $304,800.00.
