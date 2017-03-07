Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Director Sells $152,000.00 in Stock
Lamar Advertising Company Director John Maxwell Hamilton sold 2,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.
