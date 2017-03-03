Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Lamar reported fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. However, increased capital expenditures and higher expenses related to continuous acquisition of outdoor advertising assets could reduce free cash flow and strain margins, hampering the financial performance of the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC