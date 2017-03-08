KQCH/Omaha MD/Afternooner J.J. Ryan Exits To Join An Advertising Agency
Radio veteran and current SCRIPPS MEDIA Top 40 KQCH /OMAHA MD/Afternooner J.J. RYAN is hanging up the headphones and next week joins local advertising agency ELEVEN TWENTY THREE as an Account Strategist. RYAN told ALL ACCESS, "I see this as an opportunity for career growth.
