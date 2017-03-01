ITV blames Brexit as it warns over fu...

ITV blames Brexit as it warns over further falls in advertising revenues

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Broadcasting giant ITV has blamed Brexit vote uncertainty for its first drop in full-year advertising revenues since 2009 and warned over further falls as ad spend remains under pressure. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35491962.ece/6790b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-21b646d2-e796-4323-b70f-72376d0b8a34_I1.jpg Broadcasting giant ITV has blamed Brexit vote uncertainty for its first drop in full-year advertising revenues since 2009 and warned over further falls as ad spend remains under pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC