ITV blames Brexit as it warns over further falls in advertising revenues

Broadcasting giant ITV has blamed Brexit vote uncertainty for its first drop in full-year advertising revenues since 2009 and warned over further falls as ad spend remains under pressure. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35491962.ece/6790b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-21b646d2-e796-4323-b70f-72376d0b8a34_I1.jpg Broadcasting giant ITV has blamed Brexit vote uncertainty for its first drop in full-year advertising revenues since 2009 and warned over further falls as ad spend remains under pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.