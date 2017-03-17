It's Still Not The Year Of Mobile Advertising: WPP's Sorrell
Despite years of promise, mobile advertising has still not developed in to a full-fledged advertiser medium, because inadequate technology is causing advertisers to hold back on spending. That is according to the boss of the world's largest ad agency holding group, WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beet.TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC