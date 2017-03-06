Is the AI apocalypse a real thing?

First Pencil spent the last months of 2016 working with Wunderman Aqua on the Investec Private Bank #MoreThanData campaign and this is what we have to show for it... Three teasers and a mini documentary that had us talking to some of the smartest people in the country about whether the AI apocalypse is a real thing . We shot the teasers in one day across three locations with three cameras and three of the most remarkable individuals who proved that they are more than their collected data.

