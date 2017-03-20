Ipg Ceo on YouTube advertiser boycott: 'The best way to fix it is to...

Michael Roth, CEO of Interpublic Group , said the advertising agency holding wasn't ruling out freezing its spend with Google if it didn't fix the issue of ads appearing next to extremist content. Speaking on a panel discussion at Advertising Week Europe in London on Monday, Roth said: "We did have one or two clients that had [ads appearing in inappropriate slots on Google platforms] and we discussed it with Google.

