Informatica Raises the Bar with Industry's First Cloud Data Lake Management Solution

11 hrs ago

InformaticaA , the world's No. 1 provider of data management solutions and recognized as a big data fabric leader by Forrester , today announced Informatica Cloud Data Lake Management , the industry's first comprehensive solution for managing data lakes in either cloud or on-premise environments.

