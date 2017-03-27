Iconic ad agency renames itself after...

Iconic ad agency renames itself after Jewish founders who faced anti-Semitism

Grey Global Group, one of the largest advertising agencies in the world, was founded in New York in 1917 by two Jewish men. But due to the widespread anti-Semitism of their time, Lawrence Valenstein and Arthur Fatt decided to name the agency Grey Studios, after the color of the office wallpaper, in order to avoid losing business.

