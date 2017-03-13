Hunter Douglas Enlists Style Icon Iris Apfel
In a category whose advertising is typically quite traditional, the 95-year-old Apfel adds color. Her bold thinking and appreciation for distinctive style are what first attracted the brand to her, says Vic Carlson, senior vice president of corporate marketing, Hunter Douglas.
