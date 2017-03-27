Howard Audio - A way with original music
Saatchi & Saatchi commissioned Howard Audio to compose an original music track for Samsung's new TVC, "A Way of Life". The brief was to echo the poetic cadences of the campaign's message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC